Motorsport

Two Schumachers on track in Sochi support races

24 September 2019 - 19:15 By Reuters
Prema Racings German racing driver Mick Schumacher looks on in the parc ferme after winning the second race of the FIA Formula 2 Championship at the Hungaroring in Budapest.
Prema Racings German racing driver Mick Schumacher looks on in the parc ferme after winning the second race of the FIA Formula 2 Championship at the Hungaroring in Budapest.
Image: Jure Makovec/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Two Schumachers will compete in Russian Grand Prix support races this weekend, with Michael's son Mick racing in Formula Two and Ralf's son David taking the Formula Three seat of injured Australian Alex Peroni.

Peroni, 19, suffered a broken vertebra in a huge airborne crash at this month's Italian Grand Prix weekend and has been ruled out of the season-ending double-header.

Mick, 20, is a Ferrari academy driver and competes for the Prema team in Formula Two, one rung below Formula One. His father won a record seven F1 championships.

Campos Racing indicated 17-year-old David, whose father won six races with Williams between 2001-03, could have a future with them beyond 2019.

"He is a young talent and it would be nice to get a commitment in place for longer than Sochi," said Campos CEO Salvatore Gandolfo in a statement.

Ferrari’s Singapore one-two takes Formula 1 rivals by surprise

Ferrari sprung a Singapore surprise on Sunday that blindsided not only their Formula One rivals but left even the Italian team stunned
Motoring
9 hours ago

Vietnam ready to join Singapore in Formula One firmament

Vietnam Grand Prix organisers are confident their race will join Singapore in lighting up the Formula One calendar for years to come, rather than ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Six SA specials worth celebrating this Heritage Day Features
  2. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  3. Formula 1 leader Lewis Hamilton no longer a follower on Instagram Motorsport
  4. Billions of euros, millions of jobs: Europe's carmakers warn on no-deal Brexit news
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV team tests the 2019 Mahindra XUV 500 Reviews

Latest Videos

First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
Mom of missing teacher heads for Vietnam
X