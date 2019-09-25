Ferrari can show that the resurgence is real in Russia

Formula One champions Mercedes have won every Russian Grand Prix since the first at Sochi's Olympic Park in 2014 - but that could all change on Sunday.

Ferrari are on a roll at present, with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel racking up three wins in a row between them. A fourth will really have the alarm bells ringing at Mercedes headquarters in Brackley and Stuttgart.

Lewis Hamilton, despite being a hefty 65 points clear of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas with six races remaining, has already expressed concern that Ferrari are looking hungrier than the champions.

"If anyone in the team feels relaxed, they need talking to - because we should all be feeling the pain," the Briton said after a strategy error left him fourth in Singapore behind a Ferrari one-two and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.