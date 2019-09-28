Motorsport

Leclerc on pole in Russia for fourth race in a row

28 September 2019 - 15:30 By Reuters
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari prepares to drive in the garage during final practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 28, 2019 in Sochi, Russia.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Charles Leclerc took his fourth pole position in a row for Ferrari at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday with Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton joining the Monegasque on the front row for Mercedes.

The 21-year-old has now out-qualified his four times world champion team mate Sebastian Vettel, who starts third, for nine successive races.

Leclerc is also the first Ferrari driver since seven times champion Michael Schumacher to take four consecutive poles in a single season. 

