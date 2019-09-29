Motorsport

Hamilton wins in Russia to end Ferrari's run of success

29 September 2019 - 14:59 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W10 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 29, 2019 in Sochi, Russia.
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W10 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 29, 2019 in Sochi, Russia.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix in a Mercedes one-two on Sunday to end resurgent Ferrari's run of success and stretch his lead to 73 points with five races remaining.

Hamilton's closest rival and team mate Valtteri Bottas took second place, with Hamilton also banking an extra point for the fastest lap.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished third after an early team orders controversy with Sebastian Vettel, whose retirement on the 28th of 53 laps brought out a safety car that cemented Hamilton's lead.

Ferrari had won the previous three races but Mercedes retained their unbeaten record in Russia dating back to the first race in Sochi in 2014. The victory was the 82nd of Hamilton's career and ninth of the season. 

