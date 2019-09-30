Wolff says Mercedes engine deals unrelated to future plans

"One is not linked to the other. I think we've got to see how Formula One develops and we are at a crucial time now to see where the regulations go and how it all pans out," said the Austrian, principal of the Mercedes Grand Prix team.

"Its a different topic in supplying customers, which is a standalone decision."

Formula One is set for a major shake-up in 2021, with new regulations designed to make the sport more competitive, along with the introduction of a budget cap. A new commercial agreement has yet to be finalised, however.

Mercedes, the home of world champion Lewis Hamilton, has won the Formula One drivers' and constructors' titles for the past five seasons and is making its debut in Formula E in November.

Wolff said he and Niki Lauda, the team's late non-executive chairman, used to have "big discussions" about whether Mercedes should supply other teams or just concentrate on the works outfit.

"Since then, times have changed a little bit. We believe that the learning curve is steeper with having more engines out there," he said.

"You saw that we had some failures on [Robert] Kubica's [Williams] car in Spa and on [Sergio] Perez's [Racing Point] car in Monza and that is part of the learning process.

"It is a cash topic also. One more customer means better cash flow for Daimler [Mercedes's parent company] overall and we are up for the challenge. McLaren is a great team and a good group of people."

Mercedes engines look set to be supplied to four of the 10 teams in 2021, with Racing Point currently using them along with the world champions.