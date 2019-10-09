Mercedes out to seal sixth successive title at Suzuka

Mercedes have their first chance to seal a record-equalling sixth successive Formula One constructors' championship in Japan on Sunday, at a track where they have won for five years in a row.

Despite their domination since the start of the V6 turbo era in 2014, Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, winner of four of the last five Japanese grands prix, are still wary of tempting fate.

A team preview of the race at Suzuka steered well clear of any title talk.

"We'll bring some minor upgrades to the car in Japan, which will hopefully help us take a step in the right direction," said team boss Toto Wolff.

"However, we know that we need to extract absolutely everything from our car and the tyres if we want to be able to challenge for a win.

"We have a strong track record there ... but we expect this year to be challenging, given the strength of our opponents," added the Austrian.