Motorsport

Red Bull seeking further improvement in Suzuka

09 October 2019 - 12:40 By Reuters
Red Bull Racing's Alexander Albon of Thailand and Max Verstappen of Netherlands during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Red Bull Headquarters on October 9 2019 in Tokyo, Japan.
Red Bull Racing's Alexander Albon of Thailand and Max Verstappen of Netherlands during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Red Bull Headquarters on October 9 2019 in Tokyo, Japan.
Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen said the team has plenty of room for improvement as they seek to rediscover their midseason form heading into the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend.

Since Verstappen picked up two wins in three races at the Austrian and German grands prix, Red Bull have failed to pick up a victory and the Dutchman has appeared on the podium twice.

Verstappen is now fourth in the drivers' standings and Red Bull are third in the constructor rankings arriving in Japan. With five races remaining, the team's bid for a first title since 2013 looks out of the question.

But Verstappen is adamant they are going in the right direction.

“We are looking really good, really strong, getting better,” he told reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday.

“Yes, we had a podium (in Singapore), but again we have still room to improve and we know that we have to improve as well if we need to challenge for more wins and, potentially, championships.

Verstappen fastest for Red Bull on first day of practice in Russia

Max Verstappen knocked Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc off the top of the timesheets to go fastest on the opening day of practice for the Russian ...
Motoring
1 week ago

“We are working hard to trying to achieve that.”

Since the Belgian Grand Prix in September, Verstappen has been partnered by 23-year-old Alexander Albon, promoted from Toro Rosso.

Red Bull have said they are using the rest of the season to assess the Thai-British rookie's credentials for next season.

So far, he has finished in the top six in four races, but wants to clinch a podium spot before season's end.

“The first four races now have been pretty good,” Albon said. “Of course, you always want more.

“I want a bit more coming to the end of the season, but I think so far, so good.”

MORE

W Series could link up with Formula 1 in North America next year

The all-female W Series is discussing a move outside Europe, and a potential North American double-header supporting Formula One races in the United ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Yamamoto to drive for Toro Rosso in Japanese Grand Prix practice

Honda-backed Japanese Naoki Yamamoto will take part in a Formula One grand prix weekend for the first time on Friday when he drives a Toro Rosso in ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Forgotten F1 Friday: Jordan 191

Welcome to the first instalment of Forgotten F1 Friday: a nostalgic look back at some of the coolest cars to ever line up on the grid of motorsport's ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. The 5 best pre-owned, medium-sized luxury saloons under R475,000 Features
  2. How to put the brakes on road carnage Features
  3. Stay on the freeway for longer with Audi news
  4. The five best pre-owned mid-range SUVs you can buy for less than R475,000 Features
  5. Toyota is working on robots that assist the aged Features

Latest Videos

Oprah graduate schooling her family on black tax goes viral
Man killed as police corner gang following Cresta mall robbery
X