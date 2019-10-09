Red Bull seeking further improvement in Suzuka

Red Bull's Max Verstappen said the team has plenty of room for improvement as they seek to rediscover their midseason form heading into the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend.

Since Verstappen picked up two wins in three races at the Austrian and German grands prix, Red Bull have failed to pick up a victory and the Dutchman has appeared on the podium twice.

Verstappen is now fourth in the drivers' standings and Red Bull are third in the constructor rankings arriving in Japan. With five races remaining, the team's bid for a first title since 2013 looks out of the question.

But Verstappen is adamant they are going in the right direction.

“We are looking really good, really strong, getting better,” he told reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday.

“Yes, we had a podium (in Singapore), but again we have still room to improve and we know that we have to improve as well if we need to challenge for more wins and, potentially, championships.