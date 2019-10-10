Motorsport

Formula 1 monitoring Typhoon Hagibis ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

10 October 2019
A Mercedes GP fan during previews on October 10 2019, ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit.
Image: Charles Coates/Getty Images

Organisers of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix said on Thursday they are keeping a close eye on the advance of Typhoon Hagibis and are working to minimise any disruption to this weekend’s schedule.

The typhoon is predicted to be one of the most violent tropical storms to hit the region in recent years and is expected to strike the Tokyo area this weekend.

Rugby World Cup organisers have announced that Saturday's games between England and France and New Zealand and Italy have been cancelled. Sunday’s game between Japan and Scotland is in doubt due to the potential impact of the typhoon.

“The FIA (Formula One’s governing body), Formula One, Suzuka Circuit and the Japanese Automobile Federation are closely monitoring Typhoon Hagibis and its potential impact on the 2019 FIA Formula One Japanese Grand Prix,” organisers said on Thursday.

“Every effort is being made to minimise disruption to the Formula One timetable, however the safety of the fans, competitors and everyone at the Suzuka Circuit remains the top priority,” it said, adding that updates would be provided in due course.

The Suzuka circuit, which is set to host Sunday’s race, is about 300km southwest of Tokyo.

