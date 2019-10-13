Motorsport

Verstappen blames 'irresponsible' Leclerc for collision

13 October 2019 - 12:15 By Reuters
Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing prepares to drive in the garage before the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on October 13, 2019 in Suzuka, Japan.
Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing prepares to drive in the garage before the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on October 13, 2019 in Suzuka, Japan.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Max Verstappen accused Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc of irresponsible driving at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday after a first lap collision between the two put the Red Bull driver out of the race.

The 22-year-old Dutch driver also questioned the stewards' response, with an initial announcement that they were taking no further action before then deciding to summon both drivers afterwards.

"Suddenly into Turn Two Charles just drove into the side of my car," Verstappen told Sky Sports television. "From my side I don’t think I could have done anything different there.

"The weird thing is that initially they don’t even investigate it, I mean my whole car is destroyed. The whole side. There were just holes in the side of the car. And then they start to investigate it but now it’s after the race.

"I mean, what more should he (Leclerc) do to get a penalty? I like hard racing, but I don’t think this was hard racing. This was just irresponsible driving into Turn Two."

Verstappen, who was forced off, eventually retired in the pitlane after 15 laps while Leclerc had to pit for a new front wing.

The Monegasque had started on the front row, with team mate Sebastian Vettel on pole, but both Ferraris made poor starts with Valtteri Bottas seizing the lead for Mercedes into the first corner.

Verstappen had made a strong start, from the third row, in a home race for Red Bull's engine partner Honda.

Vettel moved slightly before the lights went out and then stopped, escaping punishment because his tyres did not cross the line to trigger a sensor - a decision Verstappen also questioned.

"Just watching the footage back from Seb’s start - I mean, he moves, he stops," he said.

"The rule says you cannot move, and that’s fine because he didn’t gain an advantage they said. I really don’t understand what’s going on today with the rules."

Leclerc defended himself and said it was a 'tricky situation'.

"Obviously I understeered being behind Seb and Lewis (Hamilton), and then we touched, I don't know what happened from the full situation from the outside, and this I need to look at," he said. 

Bottas wins in Japan, Mercedes confirm sixth double title in a row

Valtteri Bottas roared to victory in Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix as Mercedes clinched the Formula One constructors’ championship and guaranteed ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Vettel and Leclerc play down talk of Ferrari rift

Ferrari Formula One team mates Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel played down talk of a rift between them, saying tensions that threatened to boil ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. LISTEN | How the new demerit system for road users will affect you news
  2. What do all those dashboard warning lights mean? Features
  3. Why South Africans are holding on to their cars for longer than before Features
  4. SA sets 'new world record' for longest hearse parade news
  5. FIRST DRIVE | The 2019 Ferrari F8 Tributo is fast and approachable First Drives

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
X