Formula 1 to keep three-day format, with Friday tweaks

Formula One is to stick with its three-day race format, but with changes to the Friday schedule to cater for an expanding calendar, according to the sport's MD for motorsport, Ross Brawn.

Schedule changes have been debated by teams and stakeholders as part of measures to improve the show and cut costs, while reducing the burden on staff who face travelling to an unprecedented 22 races from 2020.

The sport has also talked of experimenting at three rounds next year, with plans for sprint races to be held on the Saturday afternoon to decide Sunday's starting grid, instead of traditional qualifying.

Last Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix added to the discussion, with qualifying delayed to Sunday morning due to Typhoon Hagibis.

“It was a Super Sunday in Suzuka and that naturally reopened the debate about the shape of an F1 weekend,” Brawn said in a Formula One review.