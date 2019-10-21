Williams line up Nicholas Latifi for three practice sessions

Canadian Nicholas Latifi, a leading candidate to replace Polish driver Robert Kubica at Williams next season, will take part in first practice sessions at the next three Formula One grands prix.

The team said in a statement on Monday that the reserve driver would take Kubica's car for first practice in Mexico this Friday and George Russell's car in Austin, Texas, the following week. Brazil is the race after that.

"Nicholas Latifi joins us this weekend for the first of three consecutive FP1 (first practice) sessions," said senior race engineer Dave Robson.