Motorsport

Alonso to enter 2020 Dakar Rally with Toyota

24 October 2019 - 19:18 By Reuters
Fernando Alonso will be racing for Toyota in the 2020 Dakar Rally.
Fernando Alonso will be racing for Toyota in the 2020 Dakar Rally.
Image: Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Two-time Formula One champion and double Le Mans 24 Hours winner Fernando Alonso will enter next January's Dakar Rally with Toyota, the Japanese manufacturer confirmed on Thursday.

The move has been an open secret with Alonso entering rallies in South Africa and Morocco as preparation with fellow Spaniard and former Dakar motorcycle winner Marc Coma as co-driver.

The Dakar Rally has come a long way since its origins as a race from Paris to Senegal, with the 2020 edition taking place in Saudi Arabia for the first time after moving from South America.

Alonso's entry was announced ahead of this weekend's Spanish round of the rally world championship.

The Spaniard is also seeking to win the Indianapolis 500 to complete the so-called Triple Crown of Motorsport, after winning the other two parts at Le Mans and in Formula One.

The 38-year-old hung up his helmet as a McLaren Formula One driver last year.

Qatar's Nasser al-Attiyah, a three-time winner, is the reigning Dakar champion and is also returning with Toyota.

READ MORE

No vegan, but Charles Leclerc is happy to investigate

Charles Leclerc likes a nice steak and is a long way from following Lewis Hamilton in going vegan, but like every Formula One driver, Ferrari's young ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Renault stripped of Japanese Grand Prix points

Renault's Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg were disqualified from the results of the Japanese Grand Prix on Wednesday, after the sport's ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Lewis Hamilton zooming in on sixth Formula One title in the Americas

Lewis Hamilton looks sure to join Michael Schumacher as only the second six-time Formula One world champion, but the Briton will need to do something ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. SA's 10 most sold second-hand SUVs under R700,000 Features
  2. Datsun brand set to go as Nissan rolls back Ghosn's expansionist strategy: ... news
  3. World premiere of new Volkswagen Golf 8 is days away New Models
  4. Government's Aarto 'stealth tax' will stiff you R100 just for receiving a fine news
  5. Bloodhound lands in SA, ready to tackle world speed record news

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X