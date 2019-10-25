Haas talking to Robert Kubica about simulator role

Haas are talking to Polish driver Robert Kubica about a test and simulator role, the US-owned Formula One team said on Thursday.

Kubica, 34, has already announced he is leaving Williams at the end of the season.

“We are speaking,” Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said at the Mexican Grand Prix. “We were speaking about a role in our team as a test driver, as we need to develop the simulator still.

“We are at a decent point, but we need to make the next step as well. He is, for sure, one of the most qualified to do that. That’s what we’re discussing.”

Any deal would likely also include an unspecified number of outings in first free practice at race weekends.