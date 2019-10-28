Vettel takes issue with pushy 'selfie guy' and 'boring' sponsored trophy

The Ferrari driver has criticised race trophies in the past, speaking of the disappointment he felt when some of them were presented. "I care. I think for me they are part of traditions and when I look back at old pictures, I see the old guys lifting the trophies in the different countries," he said in Hungary last August.

"If we have the title sponsor trophies on Sunday then that looks super-boring. I don’t get the point either, because you have the billboards everywhere. Why do you need the trophies saying the same thing again?"

On Sunday Vettel was seen pushing away the Mexican mascot as he tried to join him, race winner Lewis Hamilton and the Briton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in the celebrations.

"I didn't like the selfie guy when he tried to push into the picture, so I pushed him away," said Vettel. "I'm not big into selfies anyways."

The post-race celebrations in front of the main stadium grandstand also had a novel feature, with a lift bringing Hamilton's winning Mercedes on to the podium with him.

"I think it was nice to elevate the car as well," said Vettel. "It's a very nice way to do it, to involve the whole stadium and the crowd and the other things, so I liked most of it - except the selfie guy and the trophies."