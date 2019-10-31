Lewis Hamilton could smash Michael Schumacher's records: Toto Wolff

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff can see Lewis Hamilton going on to smash Michael Schumacher's greatest Formula One records, the wins and title milestones once considered sure to stand the test of time.

The 34-year-old Briton is set to seal his sixth world championship, one short of Schumacher's seven, at the US Grand Prix in Texas on Sunday.

Another race victory would leave him only seven short of the great German's 91.

“I think he’s going to race as long as he feels he enjoys it and that he is competitive enough,” Wolff said when asked whether he felt Hamilton might race into his 40s like Schumacher.

“There is an age factor, that isn’t kicking in and that hasn’t happened (yet). Kimi (Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion for Ferrari and now with Alfa Romeo) has had his 40th birthday, so why not?”

“In between we need to continue to deliver a good enough car. If we do that, then yes, he could shatter (Schumacher's records)," added the Austrian, whose team have been pushed hard by Ferrari this season.

Schumacher, who won five titles in a row for Ferrari between 2000 and 2004, retired in 2012 at the age of 43.