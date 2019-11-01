Motorsport

Unapologetic Max Verstappen says he's in Lewis Hamilton's head

01 November 2019 - 07:25 By Reuters
Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing at the drivers' press conference on October 31 2019, ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Having been accused of not giving up enough space on the racetrack, Red Bull's Max Verstappen was in no mood to concede ground off it on Thursday. He labelled comments by five-times world champion Lewis Hamilton “disrespectful” and “silly”.

Hamilton, who can clinch a sixth Formula One driver's title on Sunday at the US Grand Prix, had some critical words for Verstappen after the pair banged wheels during the opening lap of last Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix.

The Briton went on to win the race, but later said that when racing Verstappen you have to give him more space in places where other drivers are “more respectful”.

Ferrari's four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel backed Hamilton's assessment of the Dutchman's aggressive approach.

As the two world champions criticised Verstappen, who is famed for his bold overtaking manoeuvres, he shrugged off the attack, claiming a psychological victory.

“It only shows I am in their heads and I guess that is a good thing,” said the Dutchman, who will be contesting his 100th career grand prix this weekend. “From my side I don't need to dig into other people in a press conference.

“First of all I think it is a bit disrespectful as well and I prefer to fight on the track, which I love to do.

“I think from my side it is a bit of a silly comment to make because I think I am always a hard racer, but fair.

“Of course, it is easy to have a dig at someone, but from my side it's fine.”

Hamilton did not back away from his comments, dismissing any suggestion that his words were disrespectful.

“I was explaining a scenario, so I don't think it was disrespectful in any way,” said the Briton.

Verstappen made it clear there was no chance he would change his style any time soon, declaring that if you are not going to fight for victory, stay home.

“Of course I like to fight hard, but on the edge, otherwise if they want me to stay behind it's also better to stay at home,” said the 22-year-old.

Verstappen displayed plenty of that famous fight last year at the US Grand Prix, when he qualified 15th and clawed his way to a second-place finish.

“You want to take the fight to them, because that's what we are here for,” he added.

“We are racers, we are Formula One. I think we are the best out there and we do fight for victories, because that's what I live for.” 

