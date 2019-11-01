Unapologetic Max Verstappen says he's in Lewis Hamilton's head

Having been accused of not giving up enough space on the racetrack, Red Bull's Max Verstappen was in no mood to concede ground off it on Thursday. He labelled comments by five-times world champion Lewis Hamilton “disrespectful” and “silly”.

Hamilton, who can clinch a sixth Formula One driver's title on Sunday at the US Grand Prix, had some critical words for Verstappen after the pair banged wheels during the opening lap of last Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix.

The Briton went on to win the race, but later said that when racing Verstappen you have to give him more space in places where other drivers are “more respectful”.

Ferrari's four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel backed Hamilton's assessment of the Dutchman's aggressive approach.

As the two world champions criticised Verstappen, who is famed for his bold overtaking manoeuvres, he shrugged off the attack, claiming a psychological victory.

“It only shows I am in their heads and I guess that is a good thing,” said the Dutchman, who will be contesting his 100th career grand prix this weekend. “From my side I don't need to dig into other people in a press conference.