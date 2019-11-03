Motorsport

Hamilton seals his sixth F1 title at US Grand Prix

03 November 2019 - 23:02 By Reuters
2019 Formula One World Drivers Champion Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on November 03, 2019 in Austin, Texas.
Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton secured his sixth Formula One world championship on Sunday in a U.S. Grand Prix won by Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas.

The 34-year-old Briton finished second at the Circuit of the Americas to become only the second driver after retired Ferrari great and seven-times champion Michael Schumacher to win six titles.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took third place in the race while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished fourth and took an extra point for fastest lap.

