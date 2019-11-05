Max Verstappen stirs up Ferrari over engine comments

Ferrari have responded angrily after Red Bull driver Max Verstappen suggested the Italian team's poor performance at the US Grand Prix was linked to Formula One's governing body closing a potential engine loophole.

Ferrari had racked up six straight pole positions, and shown impressive straight line speed, before Mercedes were back on top in the race in Austin, Texas, with Valtteri Bottas winning from the front of the grid.

Ferrari were off the pace on Sunday, while Bottas led teammate Lewis Hamilton, who clinched his sixth world title, in a one-two with Verstappen third.

Formula One's governing body issued a technical directive before the race in response to a Red Bull query, ruling out a sophisticated way of increasing the fuel flow to boost performance.