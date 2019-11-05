Roger Penske buys famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Roger Penske bought the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) and IndyCar Series from Hulman & Company on Monday and said he plans to invest new money into the famed track and may even look into bringing Formula One racing back to the venue.

The deal makes the former professional driver the fourth owner of the sprawling 110-year-old speedway, where the crown jewel of American open wheel racing is held each Memorial Day weekend with the running of the Indianapolis 500.

“I've got a big commitment here to take over, certainly as the steward of this great organisation and what's been done here in the past for so many decades,” the 82-year-old founder and chairperson of Penske Corp told a news conference.

Financial terms of the deal, which will see Penske Corp subsidiary Penske Entertainment acquire all principal operating assets of family-owned Hulman & Company, were not disclosed.