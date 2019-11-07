DTM's Berger presents electric touring car series concept

German Touring Car (DTM) boss Gerhard Berger on Thursday unveiled a proposed electric series, with high-performance cars racing at Formula One speeds and with battery changes carried out by robots.

If the concept catches on with manufacturers, he said the series could run alongside the mostly European-focused DTM, with cars powered by electricity from battery or hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Large industrial robots would be used to remove and replace the battery pack or hydrogen tank, as well as all four wheels at pit stops.

Former F1 driver Berger, said the cars would use largely standardised features and produce more than 745kW and hit more than 300km/h.

“I think it's clear that we have all got much more sensitive to support in a right way and to help improve the situation on our planet,” Berger said.

“I thought for us as a racing platform, what could we really do?” added the Austrian.