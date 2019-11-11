Motorsport

Mercedes boss Wolff is giving Brazil a skip

11 November 2019 - 17:51 By Reuters
Mercedes GP executive director Toto Wolff will not be at the Brazilian Grand Prix track on Sunday, saying that with both championships now secured 'it gives me more time in Europe to focus on other open topics'.
Mercedes GP executive director Toto Wolff will not be at the Brazilian Grand Prix track on Sunday, saying that with both championships now secured 'it gives me more time in Europe to focus on other open topics'.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff will miss Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix, making it the first race he has not attended since 2013, now that his team have won both Formula One championships for an unprecedented sixth year in a row.

A Mercedes spokesman said technical director James Allison will be the most senior team member at the track in the Austrian's absence.

"With both championships secured, it gives me more time in Europe to focus on other open topics," Wolff said in a team preview of the season's penultimate race at Sao Paulo's Interlagos track.

"It's great to be able to do this and to know the team will represent the three-pointed star in the best way possible both on and off the track."

Lewis Hamilton won his sixth world championship when he finished second to team mate Valtteri Bottas in Austin, Texas, on November 3 after the team sealed the constructors' championship in Japan on October 13.

Mercedes have dominated the V6 turbo-hybrid era that started in 2014 and have won 14 of this season's 19 races so far. Hamilton won 10 of those races.

The Briton has 83 career wins and is closing in on Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91. The 34-year-old won in Brazil last year, while Mercedes wrapped up the constructors' championship there.

With both titles secure, and the top three positions in the constructors' standings locked in, Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull will also be using the last two races to test ideas for next season.

"Despite this record-breaking achievement, I still feel a lot of hunger and desire for more achievements," said Wolff.

"There's no sense of complacency. Everybody is still determined to keep on improving. We have two races to go in the 2019 season and we want to end this season on a high."

The last race is in Abu Dhabi on December 1.

DTM's Berger presents electric touring car series concept

German Touring Car (DTM) boss Gerhard Berger on Thursday unveiled a proposed electric series, with high-performance cars racing at Formula One speeds ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Mercedes explain why Lewis Hamilton struggled in US qualifying

Mercedes say Lewis Hamilton's unusually poor US Grand Prix qualifying last weekend was due to a protective device on the steering wheel being ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Forgotten F1 Friday: Tyrrell 025

Welcome back to Forgotten F1 Friday: a nostalgic look back at some of the more interesting cars to compete in motorsport's premier racing formula
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. REVIEW | The 2019 Jeep Trackhawk is a street-brawler Reviews
  2. Siya Kolisi is always game for a road trip, and here is what is on the Bok's ... Features
  3. CLASSIC REVIEW | This 1976 BMW 530 MLE is a living museum piece Reviews
  4. WATCH | Bakkie Shootout: 2019 Ford Ranger vs Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu D-Max Features
  5. FIRST DRIVE | BMW introduces galloping green X5 45e PHEV First Drives

Latest Videos

Kwanele Samuel shares his journey into manhood
The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
X