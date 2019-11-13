Battle to be best of the rest heats up in Brazil

The battle to be best of the rest behind the Mercedes drivers heats up in Brazil this weekend with Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel chasing Formula One's bronze medal position.

Even if Mercedes have clinched both titles, with Lewis Hamilton securing his sixth in Texas, there remain some bragging rights to be had as the 21-race season heads into the penultimate round.

There are also millions of dollars at stake for mid-table teams jostling for position in the constructors' standings that determine prize money payouts.

Ferrari's Leclerc is third in the drivers' standings but facing a likely 10-place grid penalty at Interlagos as he seeks to defend a 14-point lead over Red Bull's Verstappen, who is in turn five clear of Ferrari's Vettel.

“I think it’s still going to be hard,” said Verstappen when asked about closing the gap.

“We need a bit of luck as well for that, but I will give everything. Of course we had some really unlucky results but ... they (Ferrari) should have been miles ahead of us over the whole year.

“It’s been a good season in that way, that we’re actually still in there. I’ll definitely try to get it (third)," added the 22-year-old.