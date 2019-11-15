Motorsport

Albon fastest before crashing in wet Brazilian practice

15 November 2019 - 19:58 By Reuters
Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB15 on track during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 15, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB15 on track during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 15, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Red Bull's Alexander Albon set the pace in a damp first practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix on Friday before crashing into the tyre wall and bringing the session to a premature end.

The British-born Thai rookie, confirmed earlier in the week by his team for 2020 alongside Dutch youngster Max Verstappen, lapped the Interlagos circuit with a best time of one minute 16.142 seconds on intermediate tyres.

Albon then paid the price for switching to slicks on a drying track, the Thai bringing out the red flags with two and a half minutes remaining after skidding out near the still slippery last corner.

Valtteri Bottas was second quickest for Mercedes, 0.551 slower, with team mate Lewis Hamilton one of four drivers who completed laps but without setting any times on a wet morning in Sao Paulo.

Mercedes and Hamilton have already wrapped up both championships, with Hamilton taking his sixth in Texas two weeks previously.

Mercedes said there were no problems with Hamilton's car. The weekend forecast is for dry conditions, meaning that there was little to be gained from running in the wet.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and team mate Charles Leclerc were third and fourth on the time sheets.

Monegasque Leclerc, third in the championship, will have a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's penultimate race of the season after an engine change.

Verstappen, runner-up to Hamilton in Brazil last year after leading and then tangling with backmarker Esteban Ocon who had tried to unlap himself, failed to clock a time.

The Dutchman, also trying out the slicks, spun through the Senna Esses without hitting anything just before Albon went off and reported conditions were still too slippery. “We're looking for some form of retribution from last year,” Red Bull principal Christian Horner told Sky Sports F1 television.

MORE

Verstappen's comments not professional or mature, says Vettel

Sebastian Vettel dismissed comments by Max Verstappen as immature and unprofessional on Thursday after the Red Bull driver suggested Ferrari had ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Hamilton waiting on Wolff ahead of 2021 contract talks

Lewis Hamilton intends to stay in Formula One beyond 2020 but he said on Thursday he wanted to know Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff's personal plans ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Forgotten F1 Friday | Renault RS01

Welcome back to Forgotten F1 Friday: a nostalgic look back at some of the more interesting cars to compete in motorsport's premier racing formula
Motoring
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. The world's worst car just got worse New Models
  2. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  3. A DIY guide to fixing scratches and dents on your car Features
  4. Avoid being a victim of crime with these insights from a reformed hijacker Features
  5. REVIEW | 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt is the benchmark of cool Reviews

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X