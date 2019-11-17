Motorsport

Verstappen wins Brazilian GP thriller

17 November 2019 - 21:11 By Reuters
Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 17, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 17, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Max Verstappen won a thrilling Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday with Pierre Gasly a surprise second for Toro Rosso.

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished a close third for Mercedes but under investigation by the stewards after a late collision with Red Bull's Alex Albon that denied the Thai a first podium appearance.

The safety car was kept busy, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc colliding to put each other out of the race, while Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas retired with an engine problem.

Forgotten F1 Friday | Renault RS01

Welcome back to Forgotten F1 Friday: a nostalgic look back at some of the more interesting cars to compete in motorsport's premier racing formula
Motoring
2 days ago

Verstappen's comments not professional or mature, says Vettel

Sebastian Vettel dismissed comments by Max Verstappen as immature and unprofessional on Thursday after the Red Bull driver suggested Ferrari had ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Hamilton waiting on Wolff ahead of 2021 contract talks

Lewis Hamilton intends to stay in Formula One beyond 2020 but he said on Thursday he wanted to know Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff's personal plans ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. The world's worst car just got worse New Models
  2. WATCH | Which flunks its safety test the worst - the 2019 Datsun Go or Renault ... Features
  3. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  4. Stay ahead of hijackers with these nine savvy safety tips Features
  5. Price of petrol to rise and diesel to drop in December, predicts AA news

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X