Motorsport

Ferrari drivers should feel sorry about mistakes, says team boss

18 November 2019 - 08:33 By Reuters
Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari walks to the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 17 2019 in Sao Paulo.
Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari walks to the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 17 2019 in Sao Paulo.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Ferrari reminded Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc of their responsibilities to the team, after they put each other out of Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix, the penultimate race of the Formula One season.

The collision between the pair, one a young charger and the other a four times world champion, who have been battling for supremacy this season, provided a talking point at Interlagos.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said he was disappointed.

“I feel sorry for the team, I think the drivers need to feel sorry for the team,” he said.

With second place in the constructors' championship secure, Ferrari had told their drivers they were free to fight for their own positions, but with some stipulations.

“Free to fight, but they know that silly mistakes are something we should avoid for the team itself,” said Binotto, who refrained from casting judgment before a thorough analysis in Maranello.

“At the end I think both of them got a small percentage of responsibility,” said the boss, who felt a podium had been missed.

Lewis Hamilton apologises to Alexander Albon after rare error

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton apologised to Alexander Albon on Sunday for a collision that cost the Red Bull rookie a first Formula One ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

“They know that silly mistakes are still silly mistakes. What happened today is a shame for the team.”

Leclerc, on fresher tyres, passed Vettel for fourth place towards the end of the race, but the German came back at him on the outside.

What looked like a light contact ended with both cars suffering race-ending damage, Leclerc's front right suspension breaking, while Vettel suffered a rear puncture. Both retired with the safety car then deployed.

Damon Hill, the 1996 world champion who is now a pundit for Sky Sports television, said in Binotto's shoes, he would give both a talking to.

“I think you have to sit them both down and say, 'Listen guys, you can't just behave like kids with the team like this. You have a responsibility, both of you, to the team,'" said the Briton, who felt Vettel should take more of the blame.

Both drivers were summoned to stewards post-race, with no further action taken.

Leclerc, 22, said he had spoken to Binotto immediately after the race, but not to Vettel.

“I'm pretty sure we are mature enough to put that behind us,” he added of the incident. “At the end, we both feel extremely sorry for the team.”

MORE

Verstappen wins Brazilian GP thriller

Max Verstappen won a thrilling Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday with Pierre Gasly a surprise second for Toro Rosso
Motoring
14 hours ago

Verstappen's comments not professional or mature, says Vettel

Sebastian Vettel dismissed comments by Max Verstappen as immature and unprofessional on Thursday after the Red Bull driver suggested Ferrari had ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Hamilton waiting on Wolff ahead of 2021 contract talks

Lewis Hamilton intends to stay in Formula One beyond 2020 but he said on Thursday he wanted to know Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff's personal plans ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. The world's worst car just got worse New Models
  2. WATCH | Which flunks its safety test the worst - the 2019 Datsun Go or Renault ... Features
  3. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  4. Stay ahead of hijackers with these nine savvy safety tips Features
  5. Verstappen's comments not professional or mature, says Vettel Motorsport

Latest Videos

Gone in 60 seconds: Man robbed in Uber from OR Tambo
Meet the DA's new interim leader: All you need to know about John Steenhuisen
X