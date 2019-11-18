Ferrari drivers should feel sorry about mistakes, says team boss

Ferrari reminded Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc of their responsibilities to the team, after they put each other out of Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix, the penultimate race of the Formula One season.

The collision between the pair, one a young charger and the other a four times world champion, who have been battling for supremacy this season, provided a talking point at Interlagos.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said he was disappointed.

“I feel sorry for the team, I think the drivers need to feel sorry for the team,” he said.

With second place in the constructors' championship secure, Ferrari had told their drivers they were free to fight for their own positions, but with some stipulations.

“Free to fight, but they know that silly mistakes are something we should avoid for the team itself,” said Binotto, who refrained from casting judgment before a thorough analysis in Maranello.

“At the end I think both of them got a small percentage of responsibility,” said the boss, who felt a podium had been missed.