Dakar Rally unveils tough Arabian desert route for 2020

"It is a new country and a new continent for the rally," said course director David Castera at the unveiling in Paris, admitting there was "hesitation" before the decision was taken to switch to Saudi Arabia

The Dakar started its history as a rally between Paris and the capital of Senegal in West Africa. When security became a concern it then switched to South America.

Organisers say it will remain in the Arabian peninsula for at least five years.

"We had some reflection about the switch to Saudi Arabia, but we received many assurances from the country," said Castera.

"We know there is a desire in Saudi Arabia to open up to the rest of the world. The Dakar is not the first sports event to go there. Lots of people are going."