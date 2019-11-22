Porsche on pole for the 2019 Kyalami 9-Hour

The No. 31 Frikadelli Racing Team Porsche 911 GT3 R will start the 2019 Kyalami 9-Hour in pole position after British driver Nick Tandy topped the timing charts in a rain-sodden Top 10 pole shoot-out held on Friday afternoon.

Despite the treacherous track conditions Tandy put the hammer down and clocked a 1:52.825 in the dying minutes of the session.

Although initially struggling with pace in sessions prior, the No. 29 Audi Sport Team Land Audi R8 LMS GT3 will start Saturday's race second on the grid after German driver Christopher Haase set a time of 1:52.870.