Motorsport

Porsche on pole for the 2019 Kyalami 9-Hour

22 November 2019 - 17:35 By Motoring Reporter
The No.31 Frikadelli Racing Team Porsche 911 GT3 R will start the 2019 Kyalami 9-Hour in pole position.
The No.31 Frikadelli Racing Team Porsche 911 GT3 R will start the 2019 Kyalami 9-Hour in pole position.
Image: Intercontinental GT Challenge

The No. 31 Frikadelli Racing Team Porsche 911 GT3 R will start the 2019 Kyalami 9-Hour in pole position after British driver Nick Tandy topped the timing charts in a rain-sodden Top 10 pole shoot-out held on Friday afternoon.

Despite the treacherous track conditions Tandy put the hammer down and clocked a 1:52.825 in the dying minutes of the session.

Although initially struggling with pace in sessions prior, the No. 29 Audi Sport Team Land Audi R8 LMS GT3 will start Saturday's race second on the grid after German driver Christopher Haase set a time of 1:52.870.

The results of the Top 10 pole shootout.
The results of the Top 10 pole shootout.
Image: Supplied

The No. 999 Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 rounds off the top three, Italian driver Raffaele Marciello managing to cross the timing beams with a time of 1:53.086.

Sheldon van der Linde proved to be the quickest of the South African drivers after he put the No. 42 BMW Team Schnitzer BMW M6 GT3 sixth on the grid with a 1:53.833. 

The 2019 Kyalami 9-Hour will start at 1pm on Saturday November 23.

READ MORE

When Ford almost beat Ferrari and other great Nine Hour exploits

Ahead of the return of the Kyalami 9-Hour endurance race, Stuart Johnston looks back on what made it so special over the years
Motoring
1 day ago

Kyalami 9-Hour: this high-octane supercar carnival is back after 37 years

For the first time since 1982, this high-speed parade of amped-up Porches, Ferraris, Audis and Mercs returns as the fifth and final leg of the 2019 ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Kyalami 9-Hour

After a 37-year absence the legendary Kyalami 9-Hour is back to enthrall motorsport fans with a heady mixture of glamour, guts and raw speed. These ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | The 2019 Renault Kwid is still one of the most awful cars in SA First Drives
  2. WATCH | Which flunks its safety test the worst - the 2019 Datsun Go or Renault ... Features
  3. REVIEW | 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan is mature and stylish Reviews
  4. The world's worst car just got worse New Models
  5. Stay ahead of hijackers with these nine savvy safety tips Features

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X