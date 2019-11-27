Motorsport

Hamilton can sign off in style at Abu Dhabi finale

27 November 2019 - 15:59 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP before the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo on November 17 2019.
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP before the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo on November 17 2019.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton will be making a milestone 250th Formula One start as he seeks to sign off his championship-winning campaign in style in Sunday's Abu Dhabi season-ender.

The Briton, who became only the second driver to win a sixth title at the US Grand Prix earlier this month, is already the most successful driver at the floodlit Yas Marina track with four wins.

Another triumph in the dusk-to-night race would be a perfect finale for the 34-year-old, who can expect a more hard-fought battle next year from a younger generation hungry for the limelight.

“It's inevitable that the youngsters are going to come through," Hamilton said after the last race in Brazil, where he finished third but ended up seventh after a post-race penalty for tangling with Red Bull’s Thai rookie Alexander Albon.

The average age of the top three at Interlagos - Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly and McLaren's Spaniard Carlos Sainz - was 23 years, eight months and 23 days and the sport's youngest podium yet.

“I feel like I’m able to still kick it with these guys and so I’m excited for the future," said Hamilton, who can also equal his own record of 33 successive points finishes on Sunday.

“Hopefully next year we’re going to have a serious three-way, four-way battle and that’s great for Formula One."

MORE

Lewis Hamilton apologises to Alexander Albon after rare error

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton apologised to Alexander Albon on Sunday for a collision that cost the Red Bull rookie a first Formula One ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Hamilton has won half of the season's 20 races so far, propelling his team to an unprecedented sixth successive title double, but Brazil was a disappointing weekend with Valtteri Bottas retiring.

“The underperformance in Brazil means we head to Abu Dhabi with a point to prove," said team boss Toto Wolff.

Ferrari's 22-year-old Charles Leclerc has made his mark since the August break, winning twice and is set to end the season as the driver with most pole positions (seven so far).

Verstappen, also 22, took his third win of the campaign in Brazil and is fighting Leclerc for third overall.

If there is to be a challenge to Mercedes, who have won every race in Abu Dhabi since 2014, it looks more likely to come from Ferrari.

The Italian team have already secured second in the constructors’ standings but have never won in Abu Dhabi, a track located right next to their Ferrari World theme park.

Even if they have cleared the air between their drivers after Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel collided in Brazil, there is still likely to be plenty of tension as they too seek to finish on a positive note.

Abu Dhabi is also the place for farewells.

Nico Hulkenberg is leaving, at least for a season, after losing his Renault seat to 23-year-old Frenchman Esteban Ocon and Robert Kubica will bring down the curtain on his comeback with Williams.

Canadian reserve Nicholas Latifi is favourite for the seat.

MORE

Honda to continue with Red Bull and Toro Rosso in 2021

Honda will continue to power the Red Bull and Toro Rosso Formula One teams in 2021, a season that marks the start of a new era for the sport
Motoring
4 hours ago

Ferrari says the air is clear after Brazil collision between Leclerc and Vettel

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel have cleared the air after a Brazilian Grand Prix collision that put them out of the penultimate ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Forgotten F1 Friday: BAR 01

Welcome back to Forgotten F1 Friday: a nostalgic look back at some of the more interesting cars to compete in motorsport's premier racing formula
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Tesla cybertruck orders near 150,000 just days after chaotic launch news
  2. What to do when you're feeling drowsy behind the wheel Features
  3. Final seven 2020 European Car of the Year candidates announced news
  4. WATCH | Cybertruck suffers broken glass mishap during chaotic launch news
  5. SA motorists will get a fuel-price reprieve on Wednesday news

Latest Videos

'Armed' passengers rob e-hailing driver
Vodacom shop robbed in Hatfield Plaza
X