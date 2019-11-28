Canadian Latifi to make F1 debut with Williams in 2020

Motorsport

Nicholas Latifi of Canada and Williams walks in the paddock before the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 29 2019 in Spa, Belgium.
Canadian Nicholas Latifi will make his Formula One debut next season replacing Robert Kubica at Williams, the Grove based squad said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old, who is racing in the Formula Two feeder series this year and is second in the standings with two races to go in Abu Dhabi this weekend, is already the team’s reserve driver and has driven in a number of tests and six practice sessions for them this season.

His appointment alongside Mercedes-backed Briton George Russell, who made his debut this season, comes as no surprise and fills the last vacant spot on the 2020 grid.

Kubica, who returned to Formula One this season after a near-fatal rally crash in 2011, announced his departure from Williams in September this year. 

