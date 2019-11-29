Bottas sets the pace in Abu Dhabi as Vettel crashes

Valtteri Bottas lapped fastest for Mercedes in first practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Friday while Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel spun and hit the barriers to end the session.

The Finn lapped the Yas Marina track in one minute 36.957 seconds with Red Bull's Max Verstappen, winner of the last race in Brazil, 0.535 seconds slower.

Vettel, who delayed his arrival in Abu Dhabi due to the birth of his third child, ended up fifth despite sliding into the barriers and bringing out the red flags with two minutes remaining.

The German, who collided with team mate Charles Leclerc in Brazil, made a thumbs up gesture to marshals to show he was fine.

Bottas's team mate Lewis Hamilton, who appeared to be struck by engine niggles and complained about being stuck in "limp home mode", was third and 0.634 seconds off the pace.

The Briton, who has already secured his sixth title and is chasing a record-extending fifth win in Abu Dhabi, briefly swapped his preferred race number 44 for the world champion's number 1 on the nose of his car.

Despite the margin, Bottas's pace was academic with the 30-year-old set to start Sunday's race from the back of the grid due to engine-related penalties.