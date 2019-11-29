Forgotten F1 Friday: Williams FW15C CVT

OK, so the Williams FW15C isn't exactly forgotten. Campaigned during the 1993 season it was the car in which French driver Alain Prost won his fourth and final Formula 1 world championship. Packed with a plethora of driver aids (active suspension, ABS brakes, traction control, telemetry, fly-by-wire controls, pneumatic valve springs, power steering and a semi-automatic transmission) it also remains the most advanced F1 car ever built.

So what gives? Well take a rummage through the sport's history books and you'll discover that Williams built a special test-mule version of the FW15C that was fitted with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Sounds strange, I know, but apparently this modification let the 3.5-litre Renault V10 operate at its peak efficiency more of the time.