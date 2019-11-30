Motorsport

Ferrari happy to hear Hamilton could be available in 2021

30 November 2019 - 11:46 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP is seen at the Mercedes GP team photo in the Pitlane during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 28, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP is seen at the Mercedes GP team photo in the Pitlane during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 28, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Ferrari principal Mattia Binotto sang Lewis Hamilton's praises on Friday, fuelling speculation that the Italian team could seek to sign the six-time Formula One world champion for 2021.

“Lewis is certainly an outstanding driver, a fantastic driver,” Binotto told reporters at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when asked if he would like to sign Mercedes' Briton.

“Knowing that he’s available in 2021 can make us only happy.

“But honestly it’s too early for any decision, so we are happy with the drivers we’ve got at the moment and I think certainly at one stage next season we will start discussing and understanding what to do.”

Hamilton, like several other top drivers, including Ferrari's four-time champion Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, will be out of contract at the end of 2020.

That raises the potential for a major shake-up of the driver market next year.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is committed beyond 2020 but there has been speculation that Vettel could leave the Italian team or even retire altogether.

Hamilton, 34, won this year's championship two races ago at the US Grand Prix and has said his decision to stay at Mercedes would depend on what team boss Toto Wolff decides to do.

The Austrian has been tipped as a future replacement for Formula One chief executive Chase Carey.

“I’d also like to know where he goes or if he stays in the future,” said Wolff of Hamilton. “And we are having those discussions about the future and I think it is very important between the two of us.

“There are many things to be decided on and we will see over the winter,” added the Austrian.

Mercedes’ own future in Formula One, like other teams, is not certain beyond 2020 with the commercial agreements that would keep them in the sport still being hammered out.

At the same time, the German company has entered the all-electric Formula E series with a works team.

Parent company Daimler has announced plans to cut at least 10,000 jobs worldwide over the next three years as it moves to slash costs in order to invest in electric vehicles during a time of weakening sales.

Board members were attending Sunday's season-ending race in Abu Dhabi.

MORE

Forgotten F1 Friday: Williams FW15C CVT

Welcome back to Forgotten F1 Friday: a nostalgic look back at some of the more interesting cars to compete in motorsport's premier racing formula
Motoring
21 hours ago

Bottas sets the pace in Abu Dhabi as Vettel crashes

Valtteri Bottas lapped fastest for Mercedes in first practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Friday while Ferrari's ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Hamilton reflects on F1 toll as Bottas announces marital split Motorsport
  2. BMW and Mercedes-Benz go to battle this Black Friday Features
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Pick the 2019 Datsun Go at your own risk First Drives
  4. How to protect your car from hail this summer Features
  5. New Audi A7 lands in SA with extra space and grace New Models

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X