Motorsport

Ferrari fined €50,000 for fuel irregularity

01 December 2019 - 21:05 By Reuters
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari prepares to drive on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari prepares to drive on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Image: Charles Coates/Getty Images

Ferrari were fined 50,000 euros (roughly R807,272) on Sunday for a fuel irregularity on Charles Leclerc's car in Formula One's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but the Monegasque driver retained third place.

The amount of fuel the car was carrying was checked before it left the pitlane to go on to the Yas Marina starting grid.

The FIA technical delegate found a "significant difference", later revealed to be 4.88kg, between the amount in the car and that declared.

Stewards, who included former racer Derek Warwick, determined the fine for an inaccurate declaration after summoning Ferrari representatives post-race.

Leclerc had been fighting for third in the overall standings with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who finished second to Mercedes's race winner Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen’s team boss Christian Horner had said before the start he expected Leclerc to be disqualified.

"The technical regulations are black or white... usually with a case like that it's either legal or it isn't," he told Sky Sports television.

Hamilton ends the F1 season with victory in Abu Dhabi

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton ended a triumphant Formula One season in style on Sunday with a dominant victory from pole position for ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Ferrari happy to hear Hamilton could be available in 2021

Ferrari principal Mattia Binotto sang Lewis Hamilton's praises on Friday, fuelling speculation that the Italian team could seek to sign the six-time ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Forgotten F1 Friday: Williams FW15C CVT

Welcome back to Forgotten F1 Friday: a nostalgic look back at some of the more interesting cars to compete in motorsport's premier racing formula
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Hamilton reflects on F1 toll as Bottas announces marital split Motorsport
  2. BMW and Mercedes-Benz go to battle this Black Friday Features
  3. Petrol price set to rise, but diesel to drop in December, says AA news
  4. These are the world's six biggest electric vehicle battery makers Features
  5. How to handle driving during a heatwave Features

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X