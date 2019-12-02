Motorsport

France proposes measures to make its car industry greener

02 December 2019 - 19:36 By Reuters
French finance minister Bruno Le Maire has announced plans to promote the use of electric cars in his country.
Image: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

France's government presented proposals on Monday that it said were aimed at helping its car industry adapt to growing environmental concerns and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

The measures include raising financial sanctions on cars that emit relatively high levels of CO2 and creating two funds of 25m euros (roughly R403.5m) each to help the sector deal with the required changes, said French finance minister Bruno Le Maire.

The French government will also soon announce a three-year timetable to provide more visibility on financial incentives for buying electric vehicles, Le Maire told a news conference.

X