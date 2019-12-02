Lewis Hamilton not ruling out a Ferrari switch

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton did not deny meeting Ferrari chairperson John Elkann when asked on Sunday about speculation linking the Mercedes driver with a move to the Italian team in 2021.

The 34-year-old Briton will be out of contract at the end of next season.

The next deal will probably be Hamilton’s last in Formula One and he has said he is considering options outside Mercedes, where team principal Toto Wolff’s future is also up in the air.

“What happens behind closed doors is always private with whoever it is you end up sitting with,” Hamilton said in response to a question about Italian media reports that he had twice met Elkann.

“For many, many years I’ve never, ever sat down and considered other options because we’ve been just driving straight ahead into the path that we’ve been on,” added the Briton after winning the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“I know Toto is also looking at his options in terms of his future. So I’m waiting to see what he’s doing with that.”