McLaren on the up - but still have a hard climb ahead

"This is clearly where we hoped we would finish but not necessarily expected to finish," Brown, officially the chief executive of McLaren Racing, told Reuters in an interview at the Yas Marina track.

"Now we need to hit the reset button again and start next year - so that's what we're focused on. The gap to the top three is still pretty big. Our goal is to close the gap."

McLaren ended the season with a total of 145 points, their first triple-digit points haul since 2014.

Red Bull, one place ahead in third, scored nearly triple McLaren's total, ending the year with 417 points. Ferrari on 504 and champions Mercedes on 739 were even further out of reach. The three teams have had the podium all to themselves at every race this year, except for Brazil and the rain-hit German Grand Prix.

Despite McLaren being among the most improved teams this year, Brown expects 2020 to be more a case of incremental progress than big leaps.

"I don't think we can expect miracles from one year to another. If you look at Mercedes, it took them a couple of years. Red Bull, when they came in, it took them a couple of years. So I think this is about an upward, forward trajectory. It's all going to take some time," he said.