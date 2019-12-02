Zandvoort circuit will be ready on time, say Dutch Grand Prix organisers

Five months before the first Formula One race in the Netherlands since 1985, organisers have finally started the elaborate renovation of their picturesque but outdated circuit in the sandy dunes of Zandvoort.

A range of environmentalist claims and court cases in recent months threatened to put the Dutch Grand Prix in danger, as organisers still had to obtain the necessary permits for the race. But race directors on Monday said they were certain that the event would go ahead as planned on May 3.

"All is going according to plan," circuit director Robert Overdijk told reporters. "We have no concern whatsoever about making it on time."