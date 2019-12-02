Motorsport

Zandvoort circuit will be ready on time, say Dutch Grand Prix organisers

02 December 2019
Nigel Mansell of Great Britain ahead of compatriot Derek Warwick during the last Dutch Grand Prix in August 1985 in Zandvoort, Netherlands.
Nigel Mansell of Great Britain ahead of compatriot Derek Warwick during the last Dutch Grand Prix in August 1985 in Zandvoort, Netherlands.
Image: Grand Prix Photo/Getty Images

Five months before the first Formula One race in the Netherlands since 1985, organisers have finally started the elaborate renovation of their picturesque but outdated circuit in the sandy dunes of Zandvoort.

A range of environmentalist claims and court cases in recent months threatened to put the Dutch Grand Prix in danger, as organisers still had to obtain the necessary permits for the race. But race directors on Monday said they were certain that the event would go ahead as planned on May 3.

"All is going according to plan," circuit director Robert Overdijk told reporters. "We have no concern whatsoever about making it on time."

Earlier this month, a court dismissed claims by environmental activists that track builders were demolishing precious dune reserves, which are the home of endangered species such as the natterjack toad and sand lizard. This followed earlier victories against claims on air and noise pollution.

It allowed for work to start on the overhaul of the circuit, where Niki Lauda was the last winner of a grand prix almost 35 years ago.

More than 100 builders are now working frantically to get the Zandvoort circuit, hemmed in between the Dutch coast and a large nature reserve some 25km west of Amsterdam, ready for grand prix racing in 2020.

The circuit, first built in 1948, had to be completely redesigned, adding banked curves with angles of up to 18 degrees and introducing a new top layer developed specifically for the conditions in Zandvoort.

"This racetrack is carved into the dunes, which makes it unique in the world," said track designer Jarno Zaffelli.

"It was a challenge to preserve the history of the circuit and live up to all the present guidelines. The result will be formidable to drive, but it will be hard to overtake."

Drivers such as Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel have warned that Zandvoort could produce dull races as the opportunities to pass will be so rare.

But former F1 driver Jan Lammers, a Zandvoort native, said people should not worry as the new layout is set to put all drivers to the test.

"No other track has these banked curves. People like [Lewis] Hamilton and [Max] Verstappen, they are already thinking about this race and how to approach it. They can't wait to try the new track," said the Dutchman. 

The 2020 Formula One season gets under way on March 15 in Australia.

