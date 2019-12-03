Motorsport

W Series winner Jamie Chadwick to compete in Asian F3

03 December 2019 - 08:16 By Reuters
Jamie Chadwick of Great Britain drives her Tatuus F3 T-318 to the grid during the W Series round six and final race of the inaugural championship at Brands Hatch on August 11 2019 in Longfield, England.
Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Jamie Chadwick, winner of this year's inaugural all-female W Series, will race in the Asian F3 championship that starts in Malaysia on December 14, the Absolute Racing team said on Monday.

The 15-race series, which also ends at Malaysia's Sepang circuit, includes rounds in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Thailand between December and February, with three races at each location.

The FIA-sanctioned regional championship, like next year's W Series, also offers points towards the Super Licence that drivers need to graduate to Formula One.

“It is important for me to use this series as part of my testing and development programme to ensure that I am race-fit for whatever 2020 throws at me,” said Chadwick, who will be returning to the W Series next year.

“Due to other commitments, I will only get my first opportunity to drive the car at the opening race in Sepang next week, so it will be a steep learning curve.

“But that’s all part of the process and I can’t wait to get back out on the track,” added the 21-year-old, who served as a Williams Formula One development driver this year.

The Briton, who banked $500,000 (about R7,2m) for winning the W Series, will miss preseason testing due to being one of four finalists in the Aston Martin BRDC Autosport Young Driver of the Year award that will be announced in London on Sunday.

The driver who wins the prestigious award gets a test in a Red Bull Formula One car and £200,000 (about R3,7m).

