Motorsport

Ocon fits in at Renault after a year out

04 December 2019 - 09:04 By Reuters
Renault Sport F1 managing director Cyril Abiteboul and Esteban Ocon.
Renault Sport F1 managing director Cyril Abiteboul and Esteban Ocon.
Image: Charles Coates/Getty Images

Esteban Ocon started work as a Renault Formula One driver in Abu Dhabi post-season testing on Tuesday, after a year as a reserve for champions Mercedes, and said it was good to be back behind the wheel.

The 23-year-old Frenchman lost his drive with Racing Point at the end of 2018 but has returned to replace departed German Nico Hulkenberg for 2020.

He told France's Le Figaro newspaper he might have returned last weekend as a stand-in when Williams' British rookie George Russell reported sick at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but that did not happen.

“I couldn't get in the car. It was obviously impossible,” the 1.86m driver said, reporting for duty at Yas Marina.

If the title-winning Mercedes was a squeeze, with six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and team mate Valtteri Bottas both shorter than Ocon, the Frenchman was closer to Hulkenberg's 1.84m measurement.

“My main focus was to get back up to speed,” said Ocon.

“Trying to get a sensible position in the car too, and then once we’ve more or less done that, it was also to get a first feel for the car and the new tyres. My position is a bit better in that car (the Renault), the seating position, because there’s more space.”

Teams were testing a mixture of 2019 and 2020 specification Pirelli tyres.

Bottas was fastest for Mercedes and completed 138 laps - more than two full race distances - on his last day at the wheel this year, with Russell taking over for the final day on Wednesday.

Sebastian Vettel was driving for Ferrari, and was second on the time sheets, with Max Verstappen testing for Red Bull.

Williams gave former F2 driver Roy Nissany an outing and the 25-year-old Israeli, whose father Chanoch was a test driver for now-defunct Minardi in 2005, was slowest by more than three seconds.

MORE

Formula E given FIA world championship status

The all-electric Formula E series will have full FIA world championship status from the start of the 2020-21 season after approval by the sport's ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

W Series winner Jamie Chadwick to compete in Asian F3

Jamie Chadwick, winner of this year's inaugural all-female W Series, will race in the Asian F3 championship that starts in Malaysia on December 14
Motoring
1 day ago

McLaren on the up - but still have a hard climb ahead

Former champions McLaren left the Abu Dhabi F1 finale celebrating their best championship finish in years - but team boss Zak Brown isn't expecting ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. How to handle driving during a heatwave Features
  2. Hamilton reflects on F1 toll as Bottas announces marital split Motorsport
  3. Lewis Hamilton not ruling out a Ferrari switch Motorsport
  4. Hamilton ends the F1 season with victory in Abu Dhabi Motorsport
  5. Ferrari fined €50,000 for fuel irregularity Motorsport

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X