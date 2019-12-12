WATCH | Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi trade rides for a day
Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swapped machinery at an exclusive trackday held at Spain's Circuit Ricardo Tormo on Monday. Six-time Formula One World Champion Hamilton got behind the bars of Rossi's 2019 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1 while nine-time MotoGP World Champion Rossi – who has prior experience in Formula One cars – strapped into Hamilton's 2017 Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 EQ Power+.
It's no secret that Hamilton and Rossi have admired and respected each other for many years. This trackday hosted by their sponsors, Monster Energy, gave them a chance to coach and mentor each other in the ways of their own specialist racing craft.
"I was a big fan of Lewis’s before but now I am even more," Rossi told the Monster Energy media crew. "We had a fantastic day where the two top classes of motorsports not only met but worked together. I felt like a real F1 driver for a day. I didn’t want the day to end."
"It’s so awesome to see a legend like Valentino in the car," Hamilton concluded. "I’m excited for him, for discovering the car for the first time. Reminds me of my first time in a F1 car. When you see all the team around you, it’s just a different animal."