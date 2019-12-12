WATCH | Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi trade rides for a day

Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swapped machinery at an exclusive trackday held at Spain's Circuit Ricardo Tormo on Monday. Six-time Formula One World Champion Hamilton got behind the bars of Rossi's 2019 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1 while nine-time MotoGP World Champion Rossi – who has prior experience in Formula One cars – strapped into Hamilton's 2017 Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 EQ Power+.

It's no secret that Hamilton and Rossi have admired and respected each other for many years. This trackday hosted by their sponsors, Monster Energy, gave them a chance to coach and mentor each other in the ways of their own specialist racing craft.