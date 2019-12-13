Forgotten F1 Friday: Ferrari 640

Probably one of the most attractive Formula 1 cars to come out of the 1980s, the Ferrari 640 heralded the Italian outfit's return to naturally aspirated V12 engine power after the sport's governing body banned the expensive and dangerous (speeds were getting far too high) turbocharged motors that had been used by teams since the dawn of the decade.

However the most notable thing about the John Barnard-designed 640 was the fact that it was the first ever Formula 1 car to use a semi-automatic transmission. Still something of a pioneering technology back then, Ferrari silenced sceptics after Nigel Mansell drove the slick-shifting 640 to a maiden victory at the 1989 Brazilian Grand Prix.