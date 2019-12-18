Motorsport

Dakar Rally will help Saudi tourism push, says sports chief

18 December 2019 - 07:43 By AFP Relaxnews
The shadow of Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Saud, president of Saudi Arabia's General Sports Authority, is seen as he speaks during a press conference about the upcoming Dakar Saudi Arabia 2020 rally.
Image: AFP Photo

The controversial 2020 Dakar Rally, to be hosted by Saudi Arabia for the first time, will help showcase the austere kingdom's tourism potential, the country's sports chief said on Monday. 

Organisers of the 12-day marathon through the Arabian Desert, which starts on January 5, have admitted they have qualms about bringing one of motor racing's most gruelling adventure rallies to the Gulf kingdom, which has been under fire for human rights abuses.

But Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Saud, head of Saudi Arabia's General Sports Authority, said the race would help spotlight attractions as the ultraconservative kingdom opens up to international tourists amid a push to boost non-oil revenue.

“With the launch of the Dakar Rally here in the kingdom, the world will see the picturesque nature of our country and its wonderful desert,” Prince Abdulaziz said.

“The world will come closer than ever to the people of the hospitable kingdom (that is) looking forward to welcoming the world.”

The 2020 Dakar will set off from Jeddah and end 7,800km away in Qiddiya.

