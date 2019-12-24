Ferrari extend Charles Leclerc's contract until 2024

Ferrari put their long-term faith in Charles Leclerc on Monday by extending the 22-year-old's contract for five more years until the end of 2024.

The Monaco-born Formula One driver won two of the 21 grands prix in 2019, making him the Italian team's youngest winner, while his seven pole positions were more than anyone else managed.

He ended the campaign fourth overall - above his 32-year-old teammate Sebastian Vettel, a four-time world champion whose contract expires at the end of 2020 - in the drivers' standings.

"I am very happy to be staying on with Scuderia Ferrari. This past season, driving for the most illustrious team in Formula One has been a dream year for me," said Leclerc in a statement.