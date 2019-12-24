Stéphane Peterhansel's wife ruled out of Dakar for health reasons

Thirteen-times Dakar winner Stéphane Peterhansel has had to abandon plans for his wife, Andrea, to partner him as co-driver in 2020's rally in Saudi Arabia after doctors ruled her out on health grounds.

The Frenchman, nicknamed “Mr Dakar” for his success on two wheels and four, will now be partnered by Portuguese Paulo Fiuza in the endurance event that starts for the first time in Jeddah on January 5.

The X-Raid Mini JCW team said Andrea, who has previously competed on bikes and in cars, and finished fifth in 2004 under her German maiden name of Mayer, did not receive clearance after a routine check with the team doctor.

Further examinations and analysis had not changed the situation.

“We tried and hoped until almost the last minute, but unfortunately Andrea cannot compete in the 2020 Dakar,” said X-Raid boss Sven Quandt.

“She and Stéphane had a great season and could certainly have been among the front runners in Saudi Arabia, but health comes first.