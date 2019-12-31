Lewis Hamilton 'unappreciated' at home

Lewis Hamilton's absence from Britain's New Year's honours list has angered his Formula One fans and triggered fresh debate about the sport's status and whether the six-times world champion is sufficiently appreciated at home.

The Briton this year became the second most successful F1 driver of all time, and is poised to overtake Germany's seven-times champion and Ferrari great Michael Schumacher in the record books.

The 34-year-old Mercedes driver has come from an underprivileged, multiracial background to become an all-time great, but team boss Toto Wolff has long felt the Briton deserves greater recognition from his compatriots.

December will not have made the Austrian think any differently.

World Cup-winning British cricketer Ben Stokes was 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year, after Tour de France winning cyclist Geraint Thomas in 2018, and also won the Sports Journalists' Association Awards.

Hamilton, who won the BBC award in 2014, was European Sportsperson of the Year - beating tennis number one Rafael Nadal and Austrian Alpine skier Marcel Hirscher in a vote of 27 of the continent's news agencies.

England's cricketers also led the sporting honours list, with World Cup captain Eoin Morgan made CBE and Stokes OBE - a higher award than the MBE Hamilton received in 2008.

Double Olympic judo gold medallist Jade Jones, now OBE, also ranks higher than Hamilton.

Those who question Formula One's credentials as a sport, given the role of the car in making the star, or its carbon footprint, might have no problem with that.

Hamilton's Monaco residency, and his tax arrangements, also crop up frequently as likely negative factors in social media debate about him.