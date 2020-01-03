Start your engines: Dakar Rally 2020 shifts into gear on Sunday

The 42nd edition of the Dakar Rally gets under way in Saudi Arabia on Sunday January 5, with Toyota and Mini expected to fight for victory in a field that includes a former Formula One world champion.

The iconic race gets under way in Jeddah, in its first visit to the Middle East after having been staged in South America for the past 11 years.

Spearheading the attack in the SA-built Hiluxes of Toyota Gazoo Racing will be defending champions Nasser Al Attiyah (Qatar) and co-driver Mathieu Baumel (France).

Former Dakar winner Giniel de Villiers will uphold SA hopes in another Hilux, with Spaniard Alex Haro Bravo as his navigator. The South African claimed victory at the 2019 Rally of Morocco, and has the advantage of regularly testing the vehicle in the local cross-country championship (SACCS). The Stellenbosch driver is hungry for more silverware.

Other South Africans in the rally include Stuart Gregory, Wessel Bosman, Kirsten Landman, Aaron Mare, and Calheine Perry in the motorcycle class, and Hennie de Klerk and Johann Smalberger in the car category.

The most prominent new entrant in this year's field will be former two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso, with co-driver Marc Coma in an all-Spanish pairing. The pair have spent months preparing for the race, and while Alonso has said he still has a lot to learn, he has shown good pace in the car.