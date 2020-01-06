Motorsport

Dakar Rally 2020

Minis take charge on first day of Dakar Rally

Punctures afflict the SA-built Toyotas as top three places are taken by Minis

06 January 2020 - 07:40 By Reuters And Timeslive
Reigning Dakar champion Nasser Al-Attiyah was the early pace-setter on stage one, but fell back due to punctures.
Reigning Dakar champion Nasser Al-Attiyah was the early pace-setter on stage one, but fell back due to punctures.
Image: Supplied

Lithuanian Vaidotas Zala was the surprise winner of the first stage of this year's Dakar Rally on Sunday, the Mini JCW Rally driver ending the day with an advantage of two minutes and 14 seconds over France's 13-times winner Stephane Peterhansel, in a Mini JCW Buggy.

The stage win was a career first for Zala.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz, the 2018 winner, completed a Mini 1-2-3, while defending champion Nasser al-Attiyah of Qatar was fourth for Toyota.

“We briefly went the wrong way after a waypoint and then picked up a puncture later on,” said Sainz.

Al-Attiyah was quick from the start and led for 200km, before he was slowed by three punctures in the closing part of the stage.

Former F1 star Fernando Alonso embarks on first Dakar Rally

Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso embarks on his first Dakar Rally today determined to "enjoy the adventure".
Sport
1 day ago

Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso made a solid Dakar Rally debut in Saudi Arabia and was 11th after the first 752km coastal stage from the port city of Jeddah to Al Wajh.

Spaniard Alonso, who left Formula One at the end of 2018, with his seat at McLaren taken by Sainz's son and namesake, was 15 minutes and 27 seconds off the pace in his SA-built Toyota Hilux.

The two-times Le Mans 24 Hours winner has said the Dakar represents his toughest challenge to date and his main aim is to get to the finish in Qiddiya on January 17.

“I don't want to ... quit after the second or third day because of a stupid mistake,” the 38-year-old said before the start. “I have to approach it with a certain calmness.”

Toyota's Giniel de Villiers and Spanish co-driver Alex Haro suffered four punctures during the stage and had to stop three times to change wheels. The final puncture was a slow leak and the pair managed to make their way to the finish after inflating the tyre using the manual on-board inflation system. They ended the day in 14th place, some 23 min 16 sec behind the leaders.

Start your engines: Dakar Rally 2020 shifts into gear on Sunday

Battle royale expected in the dunes of Saudi Arabia in a field that includes SA's Giniel de Villiers and former F1 champion Fernando Alonso
Motoring
2 days ago

“It was a nervous end to the stage, as we had no spares left,” said the South African. “The fact that I was under the weather didn’t help either.”

Australian Toby Price, the reigning motorcycle champion for KTM, started where he finished the 2019 event, with a stage win, but only a five-second advantage over American Ricky Brabec on a Honda, after a two-minute penalty.

SA's Aaron Mare finished 36th out of 139 riders in the motorcycle category.

Russian Anton Shibalov, driving a Kamaz, led the truck category.

Three-times Le Mans winner Romain Dumas saw his Dakar dreams go up in smoke when his Peugeot caught fire 65km into the special stage, forcing the Frenchman's retirement.

This year's Dakar is held for the first time in the Middle East, with the event moving from South America a decade after it left Saharan Africa for security reasons.

The 2020 Dakar Rally consists of twelve stages, with the route following roughly 7,500km from Jeddah to Al-Quiddia, via the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, where the competitors will have a rest day.

Three-times Le Mans winner Romain Dumas saw his Dakar dreams go up in smoke when his Peugeot caught fire 65km into the special stage, forcing the Frenchman's retirement.
Three-times Le Mans winner Romain Dumas saw his Dakar dreams go up in smoke when his Peugeot caught fire 65km into the special stage, forcing the Frenchman's retirement.
Image: Reuters

MORE

Stéphane Peterhansel's wife ruled out of Dakar for health reasons

Thirteen-times Dakar winner Stephane Peterhansel has had to abandon plans for his wife, Andrea, to partner him as co-driver in 2020's rally in Saudi ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Dakar Rally will help Saudi tourism push, says sports chief

The controversial 2020 Dakar Rally, to be hosted by Saudi Arabia for the first time, will help showcase the austere kingdom's tourism potential, the ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Top 10 motorsport moments of 2019

From a new women’s racing series to the revival of the Kyalami Nine-Hour, it was a momentous year
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Dakar Rally unveils tough Arabian desert route for 2020

Dakar Rally organisers on Wednesday unveiled the route for the controversial 2020 edition, a 12-day marathon through the Arabian desert starting on ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Watch | VW says goodbye to Beetle with emotional video news
  2. McLaren's new supercar achieves 403km/h - as promised news
  3. Uber co-founder Kalanick walks away from the company with R42 billion news
  4. Start your engines: Dakar Rally 2020 shifts into gear on Sunday Motorsport
  5. VW will keep your vintage Beetle alive with this electric conversion kit New Models

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X