Minis take charge on first day of Dakar Rally

Lithuanian Vaidotas Zala was the surprise winner of the first stage of this year's Dakar Rally on Sunday, the Mini JCW Rally driver ending the day with an advantage of two minutes and 14 seconds over France's 13-times winner Stephane Peterhansel, in a Mini JCW Buggy.

The stage win was a career first for Zala.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz, the 2018 winner, completed a Mini 1-2-3, while defending champion Nasser al-Attiyah of Qatar was fourth for Toyota.

“We briefly went the wrong way after a waypoint and then picked up a puncture later on,” said Sainz.

Al-Attiyah was quick from the start and led for 200km, before he was slowed by three punctures in the closing part of the stage.