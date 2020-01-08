Dakar Rally 2020
Sainz's lead halved as Peterhansel wins Dakar fourth stage
SA's Giniel de Villiers is seventh overall in Saudi Arabia
Spaniard Carlos Sainz saw his Dakar Rally lead halved on Wednesday as France's 13-time champion Stephane Peterhansel became the fourth different stage winner in four days in the car category.
Peterhansel, known as "Mr Dakar" for his success on both two wheels and four, finished the 453km stage from Neom to Al-'Ula in his Mini nearly two and a half minutes ahead of Toyota's defending champion Nasser al Attiyah.
Sainz, a two-time Dakar winner and father of the McLaren Formula One driver of the same name, was third over the stage in his Mini. He leads the Qatari by three minutes and three seconds overall. Peterhansel is now third overall.
Al Attiyah had been handed a three-minute penalty after Tuesday's stage for not letting Sainz through, despite warnings.
The Dakar is being held entirely in Saudi Arabia this year after the last decade in South America.
Peterhansel has now won a Dakar stage on all three continents that have hosted the rally, from its origins in Africa.
Peterhansel had been due to compete with his wife Andrea, who finished fifth in 2004 under her maiden name of Mayer, as co-driver but she was ruled out on health grounds last month, with Portuguese Paulo Fiuza stepping in.
Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso, who lost two and a half hours on Tuesday with a broken wheel and suspension, fell further behind the leaders in his Toyota Hilux pickup.
SA's Giniel de Villiers finished Wednesday's stage sixth in his Toyota Hilux. He now lies seventh overall.
In the motorcycle category, American Ricky Brabec retained the overall lead, two and a half minutes ahead of Argentine Kevin Benavides.
Britain's Sam Sunderland was fastest on the stage, but then collected a five-minute penalty for speeding, dropping the KTM rider to eighth, with Chile's Jose Ignacio Cornejo taking a first stage win instead for Honda.