Sainz's lead halved as Peterhansel wins Dakar fourth stage

Spaniard Carlos Sainz saw his Dakar Rally lead halved on Wednesday as France's 13-time champion Stephane Peterhansel became the fourth different stage winner in four days in the car category.

Peterhansel, known as "Mr Dakar" for his success on both two wheels and four, finished the 453km stage from Neom to Al-'Ula in his Mini nearly two and a half minutes ahead of Toyota's defending champion Nasser al Attiyah.

Sainz, a two-time Dakar winner and father of the McLaren Formula One driver of the same name, was third over the stage in his Mini. He leads the Qatari by three minutes and three seconds overall. Peterhansel is now third overall.

Al Attiyah had been handed a three-minute penalty after Tuesday's stage for not letting Sainz through, despite warnings.