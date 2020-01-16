Women's racing series links up with Formula One in the Americas

The all-female W Series will be part of the Formula One support programme in its second season, with new races at the US and Mexican grands prix in October, organisers announced on Thursday.

The W Series, conceived to help women gain experience to climb up the motorsport ladder and compete with men, started last year with six races at European circuits.

Those behind it have made no secret of their global ambitions, however.

The races at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez expand the second season to eight rounds, with the other six accompanying the DTM German Touring Car championship.