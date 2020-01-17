Motorsport

DAKAR RALLY 2020

Sainz one stage away from becoming triple Dakar champion

Toyota's Nasser al-Attiyah and Mini's Stephane Peterhansel separated by just six seconds in fight for second place

17 January 2020 - 07:36 By Reuters
Carlos Sainz has a 10-minute lead in the Dakar Rally, with one stage left to go.
Image: Reuters

Spaniard Carlos Sainz was one stage away from a third Dakar Rally triumph after ending the penultimate day in Saudi Arabia with a 10-minute lead over Qatar's defending champion Nasser al-Attiyah.

Mini buggy driver Sainz, whose son and namesake races in Formula One for McLaren, finished third in Thursday's 379km stage over desert dunes from Shubaytah to Haradh on Thursday.

“It's good to have put the marathon stage behind us,” commented Sainz.

“Yesterday we got to work on the car and everything went well. Just one day to go. I'll keep an eye on the gaps and stay focused for tomorrow.”

Sainz's French team mate Stephane Peterhansel, a 13-times Dakar winner on two wheels and four, won the stage - his fourth victory on this year's event and career 80th.

Peterhansel is now just six seconds behind Toyota's Al-Attiyah going into the final 374km to Qiddiya on Friday with the pair gaining eight minutes on Sainz, the first driver to start the 11th stage.

“We paid dearly for our mistake yesterday. Now we'll battle Stephane for second place,” said Al-Attiyah.

Al-Attiyah, in the SA-built Hilux, trailed him by just 10 seconds, and is 10min 17sec off the overall leader Sainz.

SA's Giniel de Villiers (Hilux) placed 6th on the stage, 12min 14sec behind the stage winners. He moved into 5th place overall, but is unlikely to catch the Hilux of Yazeed al-Rajhi in 4th place.

Two-times Formula One champion Fernando Alonso was 113th in the running order at the day's start, after rolling his Toyota Hilux and losing an hour on Wednesday, and finished eighth fastest to end 13th overall.

“Yesterday we had a low-speed roll-over, it was not big. Today we had no issues. It was a good marathon stage,” said the Spaniard.

“Starting 113th in the classification didn't help. I'm very happy. You learn things every day. One day left to finish my first Dakar.”

In the motorcycle category, Honda's American rider Ricky Brabec is poised to end KTM's 18-year dominance of the endurance event.

Brabec was nearly 14 minutes clear of Chilean Pablo Quintanilla, the stage winner, on a Husqvarna, with Australia's defending champion Toby Price third for KTM but with 22-and-a-half minutes to make up on the lead.

“It's been a good stage and at the moment Honda just needs to protect their lead. The guys are riding fast and riding smart. It's definitely making it hard for us to try to make up that gap,” said Price.

